Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and his British counterpart Theresa May met at Downing Street in London on Monday.

May hosted a Turkish delegation led by Yildirim for talks before a one-to-one meeting with the Turkish premier.

A Prime Ministry statement said the meeting focused on expressing a determination to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, trade and defense sectors.

The two premiers agreed to maintain bilateral contacts and cooperation in many areas, including the fight against terrorism and also Cyprus, the statement added.

Yildirim, who is in the British capital at the invitation of May, also met British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson earlier in the day.

The meeting discussed establishment of peace and stability in Syria, a Turkish official statement said.