Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq, an ex-air force pilot and former presidential candidate, said on Wednesday he intended to run in the presidential election early next year and would return to Cairo in the "coming days."

But Shafiq later told pan-Arab TV channel Al Jazeera that the United Arab Emirates, a close ally of Egypt's where he is currently living, had barred him from travelling.

"I was surprised that I was prevented from leaving the UAE for reasons I do not understand," Shafiq said, adding that he thanked the UAE for its hospitality but wished to depart.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, denied on his official Twitter account that any obstacles had been placed to his travel, saying the UAE hosted him despite "strong reservations about some of his positions."

In a video declaration sent earlier to Reuters as well as a telephoned statement, Shafiq said he would run in the election planned for around April, when President Abdel Fattah al Sisi is widely expected to seek a second term.

"I'm honoured to announce my will to run in the upcoming presidential elections in Egypt as a choice to be president of the country for the next four years," he said in the statement from the UAE in which he highlighted his time in the air force.