WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former military officials convicted in Argentina's 'Dirty War' trial
A former navy captain known as the "Angel of Death" and dozens others have been convicted in the largest trial of its kind in Argentina's history.
Former military officials convicted in Argentina's 'Dirty War' trial
Former navy offices Jorge Acosta and Alfredo Astiz had already been sentenced to life imprisonment in prior trials. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2017

Former Argentine navy captain Alfredo Astiz, known as the "Angel of Death," received life in prison Wednesday for crimes committed at a notorious torture center during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

He, along with ex-navy officer Jorge Acosta, were two of 54 accused in the massive trial probing nearly 800 human rights abuses carried out at ESMA, a former Argentine naval school that was one of the regime's most notorious torture centers.

Both men had already been sentenced to life imprisonment in prior trials.

In total, 29 people were handed life in prison, while another 19 got sentences ranging from eight to 25 years in prison. Six people were acquitted.

Recommended

Some 30,000 people were kidnapped, tortured and killed in what became known as Argentina's "Dirty War," according to rights groups. Victims included Montonero guerrillas, labour union leaders, students, leftist sympathisers and in some instance, their relatives and friends.

The trial is part of an effort to probe torture and crimes against humanity committed at the ESMA Naval Mechanics School. Only a fraction of the estimated 5,000 regime opponents survived being sent there.

This is the third trial for human rights violations committed at ESMA, and some 800 witnesses have given court testimony.

Since the process began in November 2012, 11 of the accused have died, and three were deemed too ill to face trial.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations