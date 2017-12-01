Taliban gunmen disguised in burqas stormed the campus of an agriculture university in Pakistan on Friday, killing at least nine people and wounding 35, local media reported.

Police and army troops summoned to the scene killed all of the four attackers at the Directorate of Agriculture Institute in the northwestern city of Peshawar about two hours into the attack, the military's press wing said.

The number of wounded is expected to increase, local Dawn News reported.

The Tehreek i Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

The gunmen arrived at the campus in an auto-rickshaw and disguised in the burqas worn by women in the region, Peshawar police chief Tahir Khan said.