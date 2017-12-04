Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that he has not given any orders to put restrictions on the movement of capital outside the country.

His speech follows comments on Sunday which sparked criticism that businessmen who move assets abroad are committing "treason."

"What I am talking about is that our businessmen should show a patriotic stance at a time when there are attempts to put our country under economic pressure in addition to other attacks," President Erdogan said.

"If not now, then when will they protect the Turkish economy?" he asked at a gathering in Ankara marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"We have nothing to say against anyone who transfers resources abroad for investment purposes, or who seeks export opportunities, or engages in trade activities," Erdogan told a conference in the capital.