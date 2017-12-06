Corentin Tolisso struck twice as Bayern Munich avenged September's defeat at Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 victory in Bavaria on Tuesday, but the French side finished top of Group B.

With both teams already through to the last 16, Bayern needed to win by four goals to usurp PSG having lost 3-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Bayern raced into a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals by Robert Lewandowski and Tolisso.

Kylian Mbappe calmed the visitors' nerves just after the break before Tolisso scored a superb third for Bayern.

The result means the big-spending Parisians finish as group winners with a better goal difference across the two head-to-head matches, while the German champions restored pride as they matched PSG's tally of 15 points.

Second straight defeat

It was a second straight defeat for Unai Emery's PSG after a 2-1 loss at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday, having started the season with a 21-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

"The key to our success was the attitude of the whole team," said Bayern head coach Jupp Heynckes, who stepped in when Carlo Ancelotti was sacked in the wake of the Paris defeat.

"Tactially, we weren't just clever in the way we played, but also street-smart.

"Overall, we played a very good game and implemented what we set out to do."

Bayern set about settling the score in determined fashion at Munich's Allianz Arena.

PSG's Germany midfieder Julian Draxler admitted the home side were the better team on the night.

"Bayern did well, you can see that they are still up there amongst the best teams in Europe," said Draxler.

Under Heynckes, who coached Bayern to the 2013 treble, the Germans look a different side to the one outplayed by the French league leaders in September.