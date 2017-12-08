In the deadliest single attack on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in recent memory, rebels in eastern Congo killed at least 15 peacekeepers and wounded 53 others in an assault on their base that was launched at nightfall and went on for hours.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "outrage and utter heartbreak" and called the attack a war crime, urging Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate.

The peacekeepers killed were from Tanzania. At least five Congolese soldiers also were killed in the attack on Thursday evening that has been blamed on one of the region's deadliest rebel groups.

At least three peacekeepers remained missing, the UN said. More than 20 were evacuated for medical treatment in the regional capital, Goma.

It was not clear when military reinforcements arrived after the attack, the UN said. Conditions in the region are "very, very challenging," said UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who said the attack followed a recent increase in activities by various armed groups. He called the assault a response to the UN mission's own "increasingly robust posture."

"We are disturbing them," he said. "They do not like it."

UN officials said they suspected militants from the mostly-Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) staged the assault on the base in the town of Semuliki in North Kivu's Beni territory.

The ADF is a religiously-inclined rebel group that has been active in the area. Congo's UN mission, MONUSCO, said it was coordinating a joint response with the Congolese army and evacuating wounded from the base.

Near Beni