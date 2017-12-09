TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's court adjourns trial of HDP co-chairman to Feb 14
Selahattin Demirtas, the co-leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), was arrested on November 4, 2016 for allegedly failing to cooperate in a counterterrorism investigation.
Turkey's court adjourns trial of HDP co-chairman to Feb 14
In this Monday, February 15, 2016 file photo, Turkish co-chairman of People's Democratic Party, or HDP, Selahattin Demirtas speaks with journalists in Athens. / AP
December 9, 2017

A Turkish court on Thursday adjourned the trial of co-chairman of an opposition party leader.

Selahattin Demirtas, co-chairman of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), went on trial in Ankara on charges of links to the PKK terrorist organisation.

Demirtas was not present as trial got under way at the Sincan prison complex in Ankara province. The judge said he refused to appear via video link.

He is held in a jail in the northwestern city of Edirne. The case was to be held within the city of Ankara itself but was moved to the Sincan prison complex outside the capital, two days before the trial opening, because of security concerns.

The court ruled he had to stay in jail and set the date for the next hearing as February 14.

Recommended

Demirtas, was arrested on November 4 last year for allegedly failing to cooperate in a counterterrorism investigation.

Ankara has accused the HDP of having links to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

The HDP denies the accusation.

After the PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey that followed an almost two-year-long pause in hostilities in July 2015, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including many women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel