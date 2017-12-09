Cuban telecommunications monopoly Etecsa Friday authorised Cubans to send text messages to the United States, lifting a restriction which has long frustrated the population.

"From December 8, 2017, you will be able to send text messages from any mobile phone internationally to any mobile phone in the US," the firm said on its website.

It also stressed that the $0.60 charge for sending messages to the US is "similar to other international destinations."

More than two million Cubans live in other countries. With most in the US, the lack of a direct messaging service has been a long-time complaint.

Web-based phone and messaging services are generally not an option in a country where internet access is highly restricted.

A historic reconciliation