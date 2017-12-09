WORLD
Thousands of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against PM Netanyahu
Marchers chanted "Bibi go home", using the nickname of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is under police investigation for various charges of corruption.
December 9, 2017

Thousands of people rallied in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night in what organisers called a "March of Shame" in protest at alleged corruption in government.

Marchers chanted "Bibi go home", using the nickname of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is under police investigation over suspicions of various graft offences.

His close political ally MP David Bitan, parliamentary chairman of the ruling coalition, has also been grilled at length over separate allegations of bribery and links with organised crime during his time as deputy mayor of Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv.

Police closed the upscale Rothschild Boulevard and a number of surrounding main thoroughfares for the march but did not give an estimate of attendance.

The protest is billed as being non-partisan and some marchers wore T-shirts with the slogan "Not right, not left, straight" in Hebrew.

Haaretz newspaper put the turnout at about 10,000, sharply down from the tens of thousands who had marched a week earlier.

Today's demonstration comes amid widespread protests in Palestine and elsewhere in the world following US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The controversial recognition also sparked a worldwide diplomatic backlash.

Corruption charges

Netanyahu is suspected of having received luxury gifts from affluent individuals including Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, who has also been questioned.

Milchan, a long-time friend of Netanyahu, reportedly sent him boxes of expensive cigars and other items worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Netanyahu has also been questioned over a secret deal he allegedly sought for favourable coverage with the publisher of top-selling Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot.

Investigators suspect that the alleged pact - believed not to have been finalised - would have seen him receive favourable newspaper coverage in return for helping curb Yediot's competitor, the pro-Netanyahu freesheet Israel Hayom.

Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing and says he has been the target of a campaign by political opponents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
