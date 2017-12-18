TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey criticises US veto of UN resolution on Jerusalem
Turkish Foreign Ministry says it regrets the vetoing by the United States of a UN Security Council resolution that called for the US declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital to be withdrawn.
Turkey criticises US veto of UN resolution on Jerusalem
Turkish Foreign Ministry building is show in this undated file photo. / AA
December 18, 2017

Turkey on Monday criticised the US veto of the UN resolution on Jerusalem, saying it is was the indication of "lost objectivity."

“We regret that the draft resolution on Jerusalem submitted to the UN Security Council was vetoed with one vote against despite 14 votes in favour,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

“This [US’ veto of UN resolution on Jerusalem] revealed once more that the US has lost its objectivity," the statement said.

"The United States being left alone in the vote is a concrete sign of the illegality of its decision on Jerusalem," the statement added.

The US had earlier vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that rejects the establishment of diplomatic facilities in the contested city of Jerusalem.

The move comes less than two weeks after Washington moved to recognize the holy city as Israel's capital and begin the process to move its embassy there from Tel Aviv the city where all other nations house their main diplomatic facilities.

Recommended

Later on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed the blocking of the resolution in a phone call, and agreed that new tensions that could endanger the peace process in the region should be avoided, sources in Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan has taken a leading position in opposing the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, hosting representatives from more than 50 Muslim countries in Istanbul last week for a summit in response.

A communique issued after the summit said the participants considered the move to be a declaration that Washington was withdrawing from its role "as sponsor of peace" in the Middle East.

Trump's decision broke with decades of US policy and international consensus that Jerusalem's status must be left to Israeli-Palestinian talks, leading to harsh criticisms from Muslim countries and Israel's closest European allies, who have also rejected the move.

Last week, Erdogan said Turkey would seek the annulment of the move at the UN General Assembly if its initiatives in the Security Council failed.

"All countries except for the Trump administration acted in unison in this vote. Now the UN General Assembly period will start," Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman, said on Twitter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel