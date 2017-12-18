Turkey on Monday criticised the US veto of the UN resolution on Jerusalem, saying it is was the indication of "lost objectivity."

“We regret that the draft resolution on Jerusalem submitted to the UN Security Council was vetoed with one vote against despite 14 votes in favour,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

“This [US’ veto of UN resolution on Jerusalem] revealed once more that the US has lost its objectivity," the statement said.

"The United States being left alone in the vote is a concrete sign of the illegality of its decision on Jerusalem," the statement added.

The US had earlier vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that rejects the establishment of diplomatic facilities in the contested city of Jerusalem.

The move comes less than two weeks after Washington moved to recognize the holy city as Israel's capital and begin the process to move its embassy there from Tel Aviv — the city where all other nations house their main diplomatic facilities.