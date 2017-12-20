WORLD
Turkish PM arrives in Cox’s Bazar to meet Rohingya refugees
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrives in Cox's Bazar Bangladesh on Wednesday and visits Rohingya refugees to observe activities carried out by Turkey's relief organisations.
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (second left) meets with Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 20 December, 2017. / AA
December 20, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in Cox’s Bazar as part of a two-day official visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday morning.

Yildirim arrived at the Mainnerghona camp for Rohingya refugees, around 40 kilometres from Cox's Bazar, where thousands of Rohingya fleeing state persecution in Myanmar have taken shelter.

During his Bangladesh tour, Yildirim was accompanied by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya and other Turkish officials.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali also accompanied the Turkish delegation. 

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Cox's Bazaar.

In Cox's Bazar, Yildirim will also visit Sahra Hospital, which is under construction.

He is expected to attend a ceremony for the donation of two ambulances and staff vehicles that will be delivered to Cox's Bazaar Central Hospital by Turkey's state-run aid body the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Besides TIKA, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Turkish Red Crescent and Directorate of Turkey's Religious Affairs have also been carrying out humanitarian relief work in the region.

'Crimes against humanity'

According to the UN, more than 656,000 Rohingya have crossed from Myanmar's western state of Rakhine into Bangladesh since August 25. The refugees are fleeing a military operation that has seen security forces and Buddhist mobs kill men, women and children, loot homes and torch Rohingya villages.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state from August 25 to September 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.

In a report published on December 12, the global humanitarian organisation said that the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya, including 730 children blow the age of 5, were caused by violence.

The UN has documented mass gang rapes, killings – including of infants and young children – brutal beatings and disappearances committed by security personnel. In a report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.

SOURCE:AA
