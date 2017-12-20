Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in Cox’s Bazar as part of a two-day official visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday morning.

Yildirim arrived at the Mainnerghona camp for Rohingya refugees, around 40 kilometres from Cox's Bazar, where thousands of Rohingya fleeing state persecution in Myanmar have taken shelter.

During his Bangladesh tour, Yildirim was accompanied by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya and other Turkish officials.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali also accompanied the Turkish delegation.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Cox's Bazaar.

In Cox's Bazar, Yildirim will also visit Sahra Hospital, which is under construction.

He is expected to attend a ceremony for the donation of two ambulances and staff vehicles that will be delivered to Cox's Bazaar Central Hospital by Turkey's state-run aid body the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).