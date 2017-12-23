POLITICS
FIFA bosses found guilty of corruption in US trial
Two former South American soccer officials were convicted of corruption charges at the first US trial stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal. Deliberations will continue next week for a third official.
The panel returned guilty verdicts against Jose Maria Marin, former head of Brazil's Football Confederation and Juan Angel Napout, former head of Paraguayan football, on the sixth day of deliberations following a seven-week trial. December 13, 2017 / AFP
December 23, 2017

A US jury convicted two South American ex-soccer bosses of corruption on Friday, the once-powerful pair were swiftly remanded into custody following a New York trial that has exposed systemic corruption at the heart of FIFA.

The jury returned guilty verdicts against Jose Maria Marin, former head of Brazil's Football Confederation and Juan Angel Napout, former head of Paraguayan football, and will return after Christmas to deliberate on the fate of a third defendant, former Peru boss Manuel Burga.

The seven-week trial in a Brooklyn federal court exposed endemic criminal activity at the heart of the world's most popular sport, two and a half years after the United States unveiled the largest graft scandal in the history of world soccer.

Marin, 85, was was acquitted on one count of money laundering conspiracy, in relation to the Brazil Cup. He was convicted on two others, as well as of wire fraud conspiracy. 

In addition to racketeering conspiracy, Napout was convicted on two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and acquitted on two counts of money laundering conspiracy.

They were quickly taken into custody and are now awaiting sentencing. Napout had just enough time to hand a watch, neck chain and belt to his wife, who sat in the gallery for the verdict with their children.

"The defendants are facing very significant potential sentences," said Judge Pamela Chen, dismissing pleas from defence lawyers against immediate incarceration. Marin takes medication for depression and hypertension, his lawyer said.

Under federal regulations, Marin and Napout each face at least 10 years in prison. Each conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

"I don't think there are real reasons for appeal," said Chen.

FIFA reacts

The jury said they had not yet reached consensus on Burga, 60, who faces one count of racketeering conspiracy. They will return to resume deliberations on Tuesday.

Government prosecutors indicted 42 officials and marketing executives, as well as the sports company Traffic, and detailed 92 alleged crimes to the tune of more than $200 million, but so far only these three defendants have faced trial.

Prosecutors said they were blinded by greed into accepting more than $17 million in bribes – Napout $10.5 million, Marin $6.55 million.

"FIFA will now take all necessary steps to seek restitution and recover any losses caused by their misconduct," said a spokesperson, following the convictions.

But in New York, the defence lawyers refused to give up.

"We are disappointed of course and we are going to continue to fight for justice, appealing until we have a final decision," said Marin's lawyer Julio Barbosa.

"We're very disappointed and we are going to continue fighting to absolve Mr Napout," added Silvia Pinera, defence lawyer for the Paraguayan.

SOURCE:AFP
