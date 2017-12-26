WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian rebels shoot down regime warplane in Hama
The Free Syrian Army fighters shot down a Syrian regime jet as it was carrying out strikes in a rebel-held territory.
Syrian opposition fighters on Tuesday downed a Syrian regime jet while it was bombing Hama province (file photo). / AP
December 26, 2017

Syrian opposition fighters on Tuesday shot down an Assad regime warplane in the Hama province.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces managed to strike the warplane while it was conducting airstrikes in Hama.

“A regime L-39 warplane was hit near the villages of Abu Dali and Al Qaryatayn by antiaircraft batteries,” Mustafa al Hussein, a spokesman for the FSA affiliated Free Idlib Army, told Anadolu Agency.

Al Hussein said that regime warplanes have been attaching the same region for the last several days, which has resulted in civilian casualties.

Hama province has seen intense aerial strikes by the Russian and Syrian regime forces.

SOURCE:AA
