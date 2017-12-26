Syrian opposition fighters on Tuesday shot down an Assad regime warplane in the Hama province.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces managed to strike the warplane while it was conducting airstrikes in Hama.

“A regime L-39 warplane was hit near the villages of Abu Dali and Al Qaryatayn by antiaircraft batteries,” Mustafa al Hussein, a spokesman for the FSA affiliated Free Idlib Army, told Anadolu Agency.