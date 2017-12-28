WORLD
3 MIN READ
109 civilians killed in last 10 days in Yemen's "absurd, futile" war - UN
UN resident coordinator Jamie McGoldrick says Saudi-led coalition air strikes killed 109 civilians in the past ten days, including 54 at a crowded market and 14 members of a family on a farm.
109 civilians killed in last 10 days in Yemen's "absurd, futile" war - UN
Yemenis inspect damage at the site of a reported Saudi-led coalition air strike, in the northwestern Houthi-held city of Saada on December 20, 2017. / AFP
December 28, 2017

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has killed 109 civilians in air strikes in the past 10 days, including 54 at a crowded market and 14 members of one family at a farm, the top UN official in the country said on Thursday.

UN resident coordinator Jamie McGoldrick called the fighting "futile" and "absurd", an unusually direct criticism of the war in which the coalition, backed by the United States, Britain and others, is fighting an Iran-backed Houthi rebellion.

Citing initial reports from the UN human rights office, a statement by McGoldrick said air strikes hit a crowded market in Al Hayma sub-district of Attazziah in Taiz governorate on Tuesday, killing 54 and injuring 32.

Eight of the dead and six of the injured were children, according to the reports.

On the same day an air strike on a farm in Attohayta district of Hodeidah governorate killed 14, and air strikes elsewhere killed a further 41 civilians and injured 43 over the past 10 days.

Recommended

"Complete disregard for human life" 

"These incidents prove the complete disregard for human life that all parties, including the Saudi-led coalition, continue to show in this absurd war that has only resulted in the destruction of the country and the incommensurate suffering of its people, who are being punished as part of a futile military campaign by both sides," McGoldrick said.

Under international law, the warring sides must spare civilians and civilian infrastructure, he added.

The United Nations has no up-to-date estimate of the death toll in Yemen, having said in August 2016 that according to medical centres at least 10,000 people had been killed.

The UN says Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with about 8 million people on the brink of famine, a cholera epidemic that has infected 1 million people, and economic collapse in what was already one of the Arab world's poorest countries.

SOURCE:Reuters
