BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China halts production of 553 car models over fuel consumption standards
The suspended models include products from several major domestic producers and joint ventures such as FAW-Volkswagen, Beijing Benz Automotive, Chery and Dongfeng Motor Corporation.
China halts production of 553 car models over fuel consumption standards
A hostess poses next to Dongfeng Motor Corp A9 sedan at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China on April 26, 2016 / Reuters
January 1, 2018

China will suspend the production of 553 passenger vehicle models that have failed to meet the government’s fuel consumption standards, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.

The suspension will take effect from January 1, Xinhua said, citing the China Vehicle Technology Service Centre.

The models include products from several major domestic producers and joint ventures such as FAW-Volkswagen, Beijing Benz Automotive, Chery and Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Recommended

“With the war on pollution in full swing, China has been pushing for green transportation by toughening emission limits and encouraging the use of new energy vehicles,” the report added.

China will extend a tax rebate on purchases of new-energy vehicles until the end of 2020, the government said last week, a boost for hybrid and electric car makers amid a shift by policy-makers away from the traditional internal combustion engine.

Pollution is a hot button issue in China, with large swathes of the country regularly engulfed in smog, though the government has vowed to tackle the problem and the country may already have begun the turn the corner.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
'No one in the tower': Government shutdown triggers flight turmoil across America's skies
By Sadiq S Bhat
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US