China's movie box office revenue rose 13.5 percent last year to $8.6 billion (56 billion yuan), more than tripling the 2016 growth rate as foreign films won a larger share of ticket sales compared to the previous year, state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

Domestic films recorded ticket sales of $4.6 billion in 2017, accounting for 54 percent of total box office, Xinhua said, citing data from the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television. Domestic films in 2016 accounted for 58 percent of total box office.

China is the second-largest movie market globally after the United States, though it already has more movie screens after years of rapid expansion in theatre networks.