Security forces killed at least seven people in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday during protests against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from office, United Nations peacekeepers said.

Catholic activists had called for protests after Sunday worship, one year after Kabila committed to holding an election to choose his successor by the end of 2017 – an election that has now been delayed until December 2018.

The delay has raised suspicions that Kabila will try to change the constitution to allow himself to run for a third term.