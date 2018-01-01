WORLD
Security forces kill at least seven protesters in DR Congo
Catholic activists called for protests on Sunday over the delaying of elections until December 2018 by President Joseph Kabila.
The delay in elections has raised suspicions that President Joseph Kabila will try to change the constitution to allow himself to run for a third term. / TRTWorld
January 1, 2018

Security forces killed at least seven people in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday during protests against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from office, United Nations peacekeepers said.

Catholic activists had called for protests after Sunday worship, one year after Kabila committed to holding an election to choose his successor by the end of 2017 – an election that has now been delayed until December 2018.

The delay has raised suspicions that Kabila will try to change the constitution to allow himself to run for a third term. 

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

