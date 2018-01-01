WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency of EU council
Bulgaria is expected to focus on the future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability, and digital economy.
Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency of EU council
This photograph taken on December 29, 2017, shows a newly minted partially gold coin made to commemorate the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in Sofia. / AFP
January 1, 2018

Bulgaria took over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council from Estonia on Monday.

“Bulgarian Presidency will continue to build on Estonian achievements with dedication and ambition in the interest of all EU citizens,” the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU said on its Twitter account.

Under the motto of ‘United we stand strong’, Bulgaria, is expected to focus on four key areas: future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability, and digital economy.

Recommended

The presidency will also work on connecting the Western Balkans to the EU by focusing on roads, railways, communication and energy sectors, said a statement from the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to the Bulgarian presidency website, the EU council under the Bulgarian presidency "will work towards continuing dialogue and cooperation with Turkey".

“It is of key importance to focus on counter-terrorism within the framework of the EU’s immediate neighbourhood, including the Western Balkans region and Turkey.”

Sofia’s term which started on January 1 will end on June 30. Austria will take over the presidency as of July 1, for the third time after 1998 and 2006.

The presidency of the Council rotates among the EU member states every six months.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests