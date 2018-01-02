Oil prices had their highest January opening since 2014 on Tuesday, with Brent and WTI crude prices rising to mid-2015 highs, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as strong demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $60.64 a barrel at 0220 GMT, up 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, after hitting a June 2015 high of $60.68 earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 – the international benchmark for oil prices – were at $67.20 a barrel, up 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, after hitting a May 2015 high of $67.23 a barrel earlier in the day.

It was the first time since January 2014 that both crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel.

“Falling inventories globally and strong economic growth offset the restart of the Forties pipeline and the resumption of production following a pipeline outage in Libya,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

The 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity Forties pipeline system in the North Sea returned to full operations on December 30 after an unplanned shutdown.

More fundamentally, oil markets have been supported by a year of production cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia. The cuts started in January 2017 and are scheduled to cover all of 2018.