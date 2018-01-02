Disney-Lucas film's Star Wars: The Last Jedi has cleared the $1 billion milestone in worldwide grosses in less than three weeks.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi pulled in $120.4 million globally on the New Year's Eve weekend with $52.4 million at 4,232 domestic venues and $68 million internationally during the Friday to Sunday period.

The Last Jedi is now the eighth highest-grossing domestic movie of all time with $517.1 million – only $15 million behind last year's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the seventh spot. On the worldwide chart, it's now 24th with $1.04 billion, edging Universal-Illumination's Despicable Me 3. The tent-pole's international total, currently at $523.2 million, will see a significant jolt when it opens on January 5 in China, its final market.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has also topped Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which grossed $504 million in North America, for the top spot among 2017 releases domestically. It's the fourth 2017 title to go past $1 billion worldwide, along with Beauty and the Beast at $1.26 billion, The Fate of the Furious at $1.24 billion and Despicable Me 3 at $1.03 billion.

The Last Jedi is also winning the domestic weekend box office crown for the third time with $52.4 million, edging Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which took in $50.6 million at 3,765 locations for the Friday to Sunday period. However, Sony's projection showed the Jumanjisequel grossing $16.5 million on New Year's Day on Monday – well above Disney's forecast of $13.2 million for The Last Jedi. Should those numbers hold,Jumanji would edge Jediover the four-day period with $67 million, winning by $1.4 million.

Jumanji has been The Last Jedi's biggest competitor by far since it opened on December 20. The action-comedy should wind up with an 11-day domestic total of $186.3 million by the end of Monday. The action-comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, has a $90 million budget. It's also performed impressively in international markets with $107 million through December 28.

Jedi and Jumanji helped lift the entire domestic box office for 2017 to $11.12 billion, down 2.3 percent from last year's $11.38 billion and off slightly from 2015's $11.14 billion, according to comScore. The gap for 2017 had been more than six percent at the end of the worst summer in a decade but performances by It, Thor: Ragnarok,Justice League, Jedi and Jumanji closed most of that margin.