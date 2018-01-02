South Korea on Tuesday offered high-level talks with rival North Korea meant to find ways to co-operate on the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South next month.

The offer came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in his New Year's address that he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics, although he also repeated nuclear threats against the United States. Analysts say Kim may be trying to drive a wedge between Seoul and its ally Washington as a way to ease international isolation and sanctions against North Korea.

South Korean Unification Minster Cho Myoung-gyon said the South proposed the two Koreas meet on January 9 at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss Olympic co-operation and how to improve overall ties.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

If the talks were realised, Cho said South Korea would first focus on Olympic co-operation but also try to discuss a restoration of strained ties between the Koreas.