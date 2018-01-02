Monday marked the first day that marijuana could be bought and sold legally in the US state of California.

California became a pioneer in America when it legalised the medicinal use of pot in 1996. Eight states, as well as the capital Washington, have already legalised recreational use of the drug, though it remains outlawed at the federal level.

Customers have to prove they are at least 21 years old. Californians can get up to 28.5 grams of cannabis without a prescription, and grow up to six plants per residence.