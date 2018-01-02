A record-shattering arctic freeze kept its grip on much of the United States, east of the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday but temperatures everywhere except the Northeast were expected to warm within 24 hours.

Many school districts shut their classrooms due to the cold snap, which claimed four lives over the long New Year's weekend.

The National Weather Service issued wind-chill warnings for Tuesday as dangerously low temperatures were due from eastern Montana across the Midwest into the Atlantic coast and the Northeast and down through the deep South.

School districts in Iowa, Massachusetts, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina cancelled or delayed the start of classes as bitterly cold temperatures,11 to 17 degrees Celsius below normal, were expected across the eastern half of the United States.

"Just the bitter cold which is just too dangerous to put kids out on the street waiting for a bus that may not come," Herb Levine, superintendent of the Peabody Public Schools, north of Boston, told a local CBS affiliate television station.

The cold was blamed for the deaths of two men in separate incidents in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A homeless man was found dead on a porch in Charleston, West Virginia, while another man was found dead outside a church in Detroit and police said he may have froze to death, local news outlets reported.