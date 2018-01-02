United Nations human rights experts called on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to end "repression" of rights activists and release dozens detained since September for peacefully exercising their civil and political rights.

More than 60 prominent clerics, writers, journalists, academics and activists are reported to have been detained in a wave of arrests since September, they said in a joint statement.

The crackdown on dissent has been denounced by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, but strong criticism by the UN of the oil giant is rare.

There was no immediate reaction from the Saudi government. Riyadh says it does not have political prisoners, but senior officials have said monitoring of activists is needed to maintain social stability.

"We are witnessing the persecution of human rights defenders for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression, assembly, association and belief, as well as in retaliation for their work," the five independent experts said.

They decried a “worrying pattern of widespread and systematic arbitrary arrests and detention" through the kingdom's use of counter-terrorism and security-related laws.