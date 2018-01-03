North Korea reopened a long-closed border hotline with South Korea on Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a "bigger and more powerful" nuclear button than the North's leader, Kim Jong-un.

The North's decision to open the border phone line came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions amid a tense standoff over North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes.

That followed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's New Year address in which he said he was open to speaking with the South and would consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics to be held just across the border in Pyeongchang in February.

US officials said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not contribute to denuclearising North Korea.

A State Department spokeswoman said North Korea "might be trying to drive a wedge of some sort."

Kim ordered the reopening of the hotline at the truce village of Panmunjom at 0630 GMT on Wednesday, when South Korean officials at the border received a call from the North, the South's unification ministry said in a text message.

Officials on both sides were checking the line and conducting a conversation for about 20 minutes, the contents of which were not disclosed by the ministry.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports.

Trump says his nuclear button is bigger

That gesture came only hours after Trump, who has mocked Kim as "Little Rocket Man," again appeared to ridicule the North Korean leader on Twitter.

Trump and Kim have exchanged a series of bellicose comments in recent months, raising alarm across the world, with Trump at times dismissing the prospect of a diplomatic solution to a crisis in which North Korea has threatened to destroy the United States.

While appearing to open the door to discussing taking part in the Winter Olympics, Kim also warned that he would push ahead with "mass producing" nuclear warheads in defiance of UN sanctions.