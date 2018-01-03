WORLD
Israeli army shoots down Palestinian teenager in West Bank
Musab Firas al Tamimi, 17, was shot during a protest in the village of Deir Nizam north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says.
Palestinian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration near the border fence east of Gaza City on December 29, 2017. / Reuters
January 3, 2018

The Israeli army shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a protest on Wednesday near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Musab Firas al Tamimi, 17, was shot in the village of Deir Nizam north of Ramallah, it said.

His death took to 14 the number of Palestinians killed in unrest since US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said dozens of Palestinians took part in a protest in Deir Nizam and soldiers spotted one with a gun before firing in his direction.

An investigation has begun into the incident, the spokeswoman said.

Recommended

Trump threatens aid suspension

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the US might withhold future aid payments to Palestinians, accusing them of being "no longer willing to talk peace" with Israel.

Palestinians condemned  on Wednesday Trump's threat to suspend financial aid, calling it blackmail.

Commenting on Trump's tweets, Nabil Abu Rdainah, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said, "Jerusalem is not for sale, neither for gold nor for silver."

