The foreign ministers of Germany and Turkey will meet this weekend in an effort to ease the tensions between Ankara and the EU that surfaced in 2017, Turkish officials said on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel will host Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in his home town of Goslar in Lower Saxony on Saturday, the officials said.

The visit will represent the German leg of talks between the two men who met in November in Cavusoglu's home region of Antalya in southern Turkey.

A foreign ministry official, contacted by AFP, confirmed the meeting would be in Goslar. The German foreign ministry said a meeting was planned there without giving a date.

Relations between Turkey and Germany hit a low last year as Berlin strongly criticised the arrests after the failed coup that left over 55,000 arrested. Ankara accused Berlin of meddling in Turkey's internal affairs.

Tensions with other EU members, including Austria and the Netherlands, meanwhile appeared to bring Turkey's bid to join the European Union to a halt.

But Ankara has issued a several signals in recent days that it wants warmer relations with the European Union, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to France on Friday for talks with President Emmanuel Macron.