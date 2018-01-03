Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with media representatives in Ankara today and spoke about Turkey’s stance on critical issues such as Iran protests, a transition period in Syria, relations with the US and Trump’s Jerusalem decision.

Talking about the protest in Iran, Cavusoglu said that Turkey wished for the unrest in Iran to come to an end and stability to be resored immediately.

He said that the Iranian government was democratically elected by the people and added that, “So, if there were to be a change in government, Iranian people could make it happen in the next elections.”

After underlining the importance of democratic elections, he criticised Israel and the US for supporting the protests and their double standards.

He drew attention to two leaders openly supporting the unrest in Iran, saying “One of them is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the other is the US President Donald Trump.”

Cavusoglu also criticised the double standards of some other countries, without naming them, regarding Iranian protests and gave Egypt as an example.

“There is praise for them [Egypt] in other countries, but there is criticism against Iran and the government there, as well as external intervention. We find Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s statements positive,” he said.

Cavusoglu has talked his counterpart Zarif on the second day of the protests. Zarif has said that Iran was acting carefully against demonstrators.

He added that Iran was not opposing peaceful protests by staying open to dialogue with protestors.

Visa crisis with the US

The visa crisis between Turkey and the US, which had lasted for nearly two months, ended last Thursday. But there was an inconsistency with the written statement by both sides.

The US embassy in Turkey released a written statement to declare a restart of visa applications in Turkey.

The statement said, “We have received initial high-level assurances from the government of Turkey that there are no additional local employees of our mission in Turkey under investigation.”

However, the written statement from Turkish embassy in Washington, which came around 40 minutes later, said it had not given the United States any assurances, and that any decision regarding legal procedures on US mission workers would be left to Turkey’s judiciary.

The statement also criticised the US embassy in Turkey saying, “Despite our previous clarifications to the contrary, it is inappropriate to misinform Turkish and American public that such assurances were provided.”