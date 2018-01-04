WORLD
Syrians flee to northern Idlib amid attacks by regime and allied forces
Recent violence prompts 12,000 Syrian families to seek refuge in makeshift camps near Turkish border, violating a ceasefire agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran.
Syrian families are seen in Qah Village of Idlib, Syria near refugee camps that host thousands of war victims fled from their homeland due to ongoing civil war, on January 1, 2017. / AA
January 4, 2018

Thousands of Syrian families have been fleeing towards northern parts of Idlib province amid ongoing attacks by the Assad regime and its allies Russia and Iran.

The attacks have reportedly occurred in the areas around Idlib’s southern countryside.

The violence has prompted some 12,000 families to seek refuge in camps in Idlib and near the Turkish border.

Displaced families have erected makeshift tents and are burning waste for heating.

Muhammed Jafa, the co-ordinator of local relief agencies, said that 12,000 recently displaced families were congregating at 137 separate meeting points in Idlib.

Notably, Idlib falls within a network of de-escalation zones – endorsed by Turkey, Russian, and Iran – in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

TRT World’sSara Firth has gained access to the area and spoke to some of displaced residents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
