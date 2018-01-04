Former world number one Andy Murray has pulled out of the Australian Open after failing to recover from a hip injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last July and despite coming through a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week, the Briton has decided to focus on rehabilitation.

"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," Murray, a five-times Australian Open runner-up, said in a statement.

"I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: "We are fully aware that Andy has been going through a difficult period with his hip and that he's done everything possible to prepare for the Australian summer,"

"Personally, I also know that Andy loves tennis and would do anything to play. This is a very hard decision for Andy and we totally respect it."

Ranking slips