Greece hopes to solve name dispute with Macedonia in 2018
Athens has blocked the Republic of Macedonia's attempts to join NATO and objects to its EU membership bid because it says the name Macedonia implies a territorial claim over Greece's own northerly region of that name.
Many Greeks and Macedonians feel a strong emotional tie to the name Macedonia, used historically to describe the birthplace of Alexander the Great. / AFP Archive
January 4, 2018

Greece wants to settle a decades-old row this year over the name of Macedonia, its foreign minister said on Thursday - a move that could unblock the Balkan state's ambition of joining the European Union.

"I think 2018 will be the year when foreign policy issues that have been stuck in the mud for decades will be resolved," Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias told reporters after a meeting of the inner cabinet.

"We will all contribute to the wellbeing of all the Balkans," he said.

The small republic of about 2 million people declared independence in 1991, avoiding the violence that accompanied much of the breakup of Yugoslavia.

But Greece is withholding support for Macedonia's further integration into international bodies, including NATO, until it agrees to change its name.

Athens has only agreed that the country can be referred to in international venues as "The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM)," as an interim measure until the dispute is resolved.

The constitutional name of the country is the "Republic of Macedonia" and the short name "Macedonia" when referring to it. More than a hundred countries accept as its constitutional name. But in the international organisations such as UN, EU and NATO the country is referred as FYROM.

Macedonia repeatedly said and put an article on its constitution that it does not have any territorial claims with its neighbours. It also changed its national flag that used to be a sign of Alexander the Great. 

The emperor is another dispute between the two nations that cannot share the historical heritage.

"On the name issue, the government is negotiating and supports a compound name that will be comprehensively used throughout," Kotzias said on Thursday, without elaborating.

SOURCE:Reuters
