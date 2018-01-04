WORLD
US blocks 'security' aid to Pakistan over inaction against Afghan Taliban
State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert could not provide a dollar value for the suspended assistance but said it was in addition to the $255 million in military aid the US has already put on hold.
US blocks 'security' aid to Pakistan over inaction against Afghan Taliban
Pakistanis rally against US President Donald Trump in Lahore city on January 2, 2018 after Trump slammed Pakistan for 'lies & deceit' in a New Year's Day tweet that said Islamabad had played US leaders for "fools". / AP
January 4, 2018

The US State Department said on Thursday that it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan until Islamabad takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, which Washington believes is destabilising the region.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that she could not provide a dollar value for the suspended aid because the administration was still calculating the types of aid affected by the decision, but said it was in addition to the $255 million in military aid it has already put on hold.

She said some of the aid could still be permitted if Islamabad takes decisive action against the groups.

"Today we can confirm that we are suspending ... security assistance only to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network. We consider them to be destabilising the region and also targeting US personnel," she told a regular news briefing.

Pakistan denies supporting Afghan Taliban, pointing to its own war against extremist groups battling to overthrow the government.

TRT World spoke to Pakistani analyst Madiha Afzal on what affect the latest US move is going to have on Pakistan's anti-terrorism drive.

Violations of religious freedom 

On Thursday, the Trump administration also accused Pakistan of severe violations of religious freedom in a further sign of deteriorating relations.

The State Department announced that it’s placing the South Asian nation on a special watch list, pursuant to 2016 legislation. 

The step does not carry any serious consequences, but it comes in the wake of stiff criticism from President Donald Trump this week.

Trump reiterated US concerns that Pakistan provides safe havens for militants, saying it had played US leaders for "fools" while receiving $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years.

Pakistan says much of the money it received from the US came as reimbursement in coalition support for services the country provided in the war on terror. It says the US still owes Pakistan $9 billion in the coalition support fund.

Placement on the watch list is a step below being a "country of particular concern" which can lead to sanctions — a designation handed down to China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
