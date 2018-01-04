Sudan on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Egypt for "consultations" after renewed tension between the two neighbours following last month's visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Khartoum.

Ties between Khartoum and Cairo have deteriorated since Sudanese President Omar al Bashir last year accused Egyptian intelligence services of supporting opposition figures fighting his troops in the country's conflict zones like Darfur.

Officials from both countries have engaged in high-level diplomatic initiatives to improve their relations, but Erdogan's visit to Khartoum in December delivered a new blow to Cairo-Khartoum ties.

"Sudan has called its ambassador to Cairo, Abdelmahmoud Abdelhalim, to Khartoum for consultations," the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a brief statement on Thursday without offering details.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said Sudan had informed it about recalling the ambassador, adding that Cairo was "examining" the situation.

Ties between Turkey and Egypt have remained tense since the Egyptian military ousted democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Erdogan denounced the coup and Morsi's ouster.