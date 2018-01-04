US slapped sanctions on five Iranian companies on Thursday and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, further stepping up pressure on Tehran over the protests in the country.

The US imposed sanctions against the firms alleged to have been working on an illegal ballistic missile programme, linking the move to the protests.

"These sanctions target key entities involved in Iran's ballistic missile programme, which the Iranian regime prioritises over the economic well-being of the Iranian people," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

No fresh protests

The US move came even as Iranian authorities declared an end to the turmoil, and pro-government demonstrators rallied across the nation while officials switched focus to addressing the economic concerns that have fueled protests.

On the streets of Tehran, meanwhile, a heavy police presence lingered though there were no reports of fresh protests overnight.