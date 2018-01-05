Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Friday for a fresh start in his country's rocky relationship with Germany, holding out the prospect of closer economic cooperation, particularly in transport and energy, if ties improved.

In a column written for the Funke media group of newspapers for publication on Friday ahead of a meeting with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, Cavusoglu called for an end to the "current crisis spiral in our relationship".

"Both sides have an interest in a new start in the bilateral relationship as we live in a time full of challenges," he wrote.

"It is not the time for bullhorn diplomacy."

Cavusoglu said Germany needed to develop a more "empathetic" tone in its dealings with Turkey. Berlin did not seem to fully understand the "trauma" caused by a failed coup attempt in 2016.