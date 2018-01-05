Veteran former US talk show host David Letterman will return to television on January 12 in a new Netflix show where his first guest will be former US president Barack Obama, Netflix Inc said on Friday.

The company's shares rose as much as 1.5 percent to a record of $208.30.

Called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the six-episode series will also feature interviews with actor George Clooney, rapper Jay-Z, radio shock jock Howard Stern, comedian Tina Fey and Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the streaming service said.

Netflix has been spending heavily to produce and acquire content as it races to dominate streaming television and beat competition from traditional media and other streaming players such as Hulu and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

Letterman's interview with Obama will mark the former president's first television talk show appearance since he left office in January last year.