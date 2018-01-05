Everyone with a computer, a phone or any smart device at home or work is being urged to update their software because of a potential cyber threat.

Researchers say that almost every chip in the world may be exploited by hackers who want to steal personal information.

They say Meltdown and Spectre could get hold of many secrets stored on devices worldwide as the two are security flaws, disclosed by major chipmakers on Wednesday (January 4).

"So this is a very pervasive problem that affects almost every kind of computerised system from desktop and laptop computers to cloud services and smartphones," said CNET reporter Laura Hautala.

TRT World'sUsmaan Lone has more.