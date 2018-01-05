POLITICS
Meltdown and Spectre bugs affect digital devices worldwide
Digital giants such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon rush out updates to eliminate the bugs while Apple warns all of its Mac and iOS devices are affected.
Apple says it has already made a fix for Meltdown and said it would release a patch for Spectre bug soon. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2018

Everyone with a computer, a phone or any smart device at home or work is being urged to update their software because of a potential cyber threat. 

Researchers say that almost every chip in the world may be exploited by hackers who want to steal personal information. 

They say Meltdown and Spectre could get hold of many secrets stored on devices worldwide as the two are security flaws, disclosed by major chipmakers on Wednesday (January 4). 

"So this is a very pervasive problem that affects almost every kind of computerised system from desktop and laptop computers to cloud services and smartphones," said CNET reporter Laura Hautala.

TRT World'sUsmaan Lone has more. 

Recommended

Digital giants such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon have already rushed out updates to eliminate the bugs. 

After remaining silent for a day, Apple warned that all its Mac and iOS devices were affected. 

The company already made a fix for Meltdown and said it would release a patch for Spectre soon. 

Some tech companies have reportedly been aware of the bugs since last year, but didn't disclose it to prevent hackers from exploiting the flaws.

