TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, German FMs agree on need for dialogue to improve ties
Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sigmar Gabriel meet in Germany to restore friendlier relations after more than a year of tension between the two countries. But ministers made it clear that differences remain.
Turkish, German FMs agree on need for dialogue to improve ties
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu attend a news conference in Goslar, Germany, January 6, 2018. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2018

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in his hometown Goslar on Saturday amid a wider effort by the Turkish leadership to improve the country's strained relationship with Europe.

The foreign ministers said they were keen to make amends after a fall out after Ankara rounded up supporters of a failed 2016 coup, and a German-Turkish journalist was detained.

Historic ties

Gabriel pointed to historic links between the countries including the role Turkish guest workers played in rebuilding Germany after World War II, Turkey's hospitality in taking in German refugees during the Nazi era and the three million-strong Turkish community in his country. 

"We've both made it our business to do everything we can to overcome the difficulties in German-Turkish relations and to find more common ground in the future by remembering everything that binds us together," Gabriel said.

Cavusoglu said they both believed they could tackle recent escalations in tension through dialogue.

Recommended

Turkey's EU membership

Cavusoglu said one bone of contention was whether Turkey should be allowed to join the European Union – a move that Germany opposes – but he sounded a conciliatory note.

"There is benefit in pushing our disagreements aside and continuing on our path. We should focus on issues that serve as win-win for our countries, like the Customs Union," he said.

One of the disputes between Berlin and Ankara centres around the arrest of Deniz Yucel, a correspondent for German newspaper Die Welt. Turkish authorities accuse him of spreading propaganda for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). He denies the charge.

Gabriel said he had discussed thorny issues including Yucel's case with Cavusoglu but did not give details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms