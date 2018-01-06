Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in his hometown Goslar on Saturday amid a wider effort by the Turkish leadership to improve the country's strained relationship with Europe.

The foreign ministers said they were keen to make amends after a fall out after Ankara rounded up supporters of a failed 2016 coup, and a German-Turkish journalist was detained.

Historic ties

Gabriel pointed to historic links between the countries including the role Turkish guest workers played in rebuilding Germany after World War II, Turkey's hospitality in taking in German refugees during the Nazi era and the three million-strong Turkish community in his country.

"We've both made it our business to do everything we can to overcome the difficulties in German-Turkish relations and to find more common ground in the future by remembering everything that binds us together," Gabriel said.

Cavusoglu said they both believed they could tackle recent escalations in tension through dialogue.