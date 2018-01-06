Regime and Russian air strikes on an opposition-held enclave near Damascus killed at least 17 civilians on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The deadliest of the raids on the Eastern Ghouta region hit Hammuriyeh district, leaving 12 civilians dead including two children, the British-based war monitor said.

Eastern Ghouta is the target of near-daily regime air raids since November 14.

According to a source from the “White Helmets” Syrian Civil Defense group, regime forces began intensified artillery and air attacks on the area which is part of the de-escalation zone. The source asked not to be named due to security concerns.

Regime forces targeted Hammuriye, Cisrin, Arbin, Misraba, Marj, Haresta and Medyere with heavy artillery and air attacks, the source added.

The death toll given by the White Helmets was 13, but the source said more casualties from the attacks are feared. The wounded were taken to hospitals by Civil Defense.