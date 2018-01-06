WORLD
Trump "absolutely" open to talking with North Korean leader
US President Donald Trump says he would "absolutely" be willing to talk with the North Korea's Kim Jong-un and hopes some progress results from upcoming talks between the two Koreas.
Trump (left), answering questions from reporters at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, expressed a willingness to talk to Kim Jong-un but not without preconditions. / AFP
January 6, 2018

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would "absolutely" be willing to talk on the phone to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and that he hopes a positive development results from talks between North Korea and South Korea.

North Korea agreed on Friday to hold official talks with South Korea next week, the first in more than two years, hours after Washington and Seoul delayed a military exercise amid a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

Trump, answering questions from reporters at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, expressed a willingness to talk to Kim but not without preconditions.

"Absolutely, I would do that," Trump said. "I have no problem with that at all."

Trump and Kim have exchanged insults ever since Trump took office, with Trump repeatedly calling Kim "rocket man" for testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Earlier this week Trump dismissed Kim's taunt that the North Korean leader has a nuclear button on his desk, saying he has a bigger button.

The talks between North Korea and South Korea are expected to cover the Winter Olympics, to be held in South Korea next month, and inter-Korean relations.

Trump took credit for the diplomatic breakthrough, saying it was a result of his steady pressure.

"Look, right now they're talking Olympics. It's a start, it's big start. If I weren't involved they wouldn't be talking at all right now," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
