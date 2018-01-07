An avalanche in Indian-administered Kashmir claimed at least 11 lives, including one child, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Three people, including a 7-year-old, were also rescued one day after the Friday avalanche in the region’s northwest Tangdhar, Kupwara district.

An officer of the Indian Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was among those killed after his vehicle was swept away in the avalanche at Sadna Top, a dangerous ascent point along the Kupwara-Tangdhar highway.

A passenger vehicle carrying seven people was also swept away in the avalanche at the same spot on Friday.

“One little girl, around 2 years old, is among the dead,” Waseem Ahmad, station house officer (SHO) at Kralpora, Kupwara, told reporters.