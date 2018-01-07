South Africa’s parliament said on Sunday it would review its rules relating to removing the country's president, after the constitutional court said on December 29 that lawmakers had previously failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account.

The court ruling has piled pressure on Zuma and his allies as his opponents within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) are pushing for him to be removed as head of state before his term ends in 2019 when national elections will be held.

Zuma is in a weakened position after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected leader of the ANC last month, narrowly beating Zuma's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

There is widespread local media speculation that Ramaphosa's faction in the ANC will push for Zuma to be removed as the country's president in the coming weeks, although Zuma still has allies at the top layer of the party.

Parliamentary meeting