France's 'First Lady' under spotlight for breaking protocol
The media accuses Brigitte Macron of acting like the "Queen of France" for refusing to walk behind her husband during state visits but many of the French stand behind her decision.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave after a ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. December 8, 2017. / AP
January 7, 2018

France's 'First Lady' Brigitte Macron has sparked a sexism row by refusing to walk behind her husband, the president, during state visits.  

Speaking on French radio Brigitte Macron justified her decision saying "a woman does not have to be behind."

Macron's decision to flout convention comes as the couple prepares for an official trip to China this week. 

As TRTWorld'sSarah Morice reports, the so-called French first lady may be sending shock waves through diplomatic circles, but she's winning hearts at home. 

SOURCE:TRT World
