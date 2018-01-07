The political party of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in December by his erstwhile Houthi rebel allies on Sunday named his replacement.

The General People's Congress, a key player in Yemeni politics for decades, elected former deputy premier Sadiq Amin Aburas by consensus at a meeting of its general committee, it said in a statement.

It made no mention of the Houthis, but said it would continue to "reject and resist aggression and siege" against Yemen, a reference to a military campaign being waged since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition.

Aburas, 65, is seen as having been close to Saleh, the long-time Yemeni strongman killed by Houthi gunmen on December 4 after their alliance collapsed.

Saleh held power in the Arabian Peninsula country for three decades before being ousted in 2012 following mass protests.

Questions have arisen over where the loyalty of the GPC fighters lay after Saleh was killed in a roadside attack after switching sides, abandoning the Houthis in favour of a Saudi-led coalition.

Saleh's exiled son Ahmed Ali Saleh had vowed to lead a campaign against the Houthi movement after his father was killed, but the statement on Sunday did not mention his name either.