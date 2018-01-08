WORLD
2 MIN READ
Could the Northern Cyprus election unify the island?
More than 190,500 people were registered to vote in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in an election that came six months after efforts to reunify the island collapsed at a United Nations-hosted peace summit in Switzerland.
Could the Northern Cyprus election unify the island?
Turkish-Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci casts his ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station in the northern part of Nicosia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on January 7, 2018. / AFP
January 8, 2018

Turkish Cypriots have voted in an election which could have a large impact on whether reunification talks resume.

The ruling party of the prime minister of Northern Cyprus was leading parliamentary elections on Sunday but will probably still need to form a coalition, partial results showed.

The vote comes ahead of presidential polls later this month in the Greek-majority Republic of Cyprus, with peace efforts on hold until both sets of elections are over.

Recommended

Negotiations over a united Cyprus collapsed in Switzerland last year and the Turkish Cypriot president will be hoping for a government that will support his position. 

TRT World s Andrew Hopkins reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall