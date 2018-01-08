Pope Francis called on Monday for all nations to support dialogue to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and to work for a legally binding ban on nuclear weapons.

In an annual speech to diplomats that has come to be known as his "State of the World" address, Francis also repeated his call for the "status quo" of Jerusalem to remain intact following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise the city as Israel's capital.

"It is of paramount importance to support every effort at dialogue on the Korean Peninsula, in order to find new ways of overcoming the current disputes, increasing mutual trust and ensuring a peaceful future for the Korean people and the entire world," Francis said.

The pope addressed diplomats a day before North Korea and South Korea are due to hold talks expected to address the North's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.