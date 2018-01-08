WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey-based TV airs Egyptian intelligence recordings on Jerusalem
Audio tapes reportedly reveal a state intelligence officer encouraging TV celebrities to convince their audiences to accept Trump's Jerusalem decision.
Turkey-based TV airs Egyptian intelligence recordings on Jerusalem
The UN resolution calling the US to rescind its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was backed by 128 countries while nine voted against and 35 abstained. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2018

A Turkey-based TV station has released audio recordings reportedly of an Egyptian intelligence officer asking influential hosts in Egypt to persuade their viewers to accept a US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The phone conversations in Arabic, released by Mekameleen TV late on Sunday, were first reported on Saturday by The New York Times. The article said Cairo allegedly instructed talk show hosts to persuade viewers to accept the US move.

Istanbul-based Arabic language channel, Mekameleen TV, is run mostly by exiled Egyptians.

In the tapes, an Egyptian intelligence officer identified by some media outlets as Captain Ashraf Al Kholi calls hosts of several influential talks shows and tells them to persuade the audience to accept the US decision instead of condemning it.

Recommended

In a statement on Sunday, the Egyptian State Information Service (SIS) said the NY Times report was a “mere allegation.”

It said people cited by the US daily were not either TV hosts or had stopped appearing on television even before Trump’s Jerusalem move.

Egypt submitted a UN Security Council resolution demanding a reversal of Trump’s move on Jerusalem, but the resolution was vetoed by Washington.

On December 21, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by Turkey and Yemen, rejecting Trump’s move on Jerusalem.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with some Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem—occupied by Israel since 1967—might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall