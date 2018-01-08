Iran said on Monday it might reconsider its co-operation with the UN nuclear watchdog if the United States failed to respect its commitments under the nuclear deal Tehran struck with world powers in 2015, under former US president Barack Obama.

US President Donald Trump must decide by mid-January whether to continue waiving US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports under the terms of the nuclear pact that eased economic pressure on Tehran in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.

In October, Trump refused to certify that Iran was complying with the deal, also known by its acronym JCPOA, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was.

"If the United States does not meet its commitment in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran would take decisions that might affect its current co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Iran's nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, was quoted as telling IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano in a phone call.

The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and is scrutinising Iran's compliance with the agreement.

Retired US military officers, members of Congress and former US ambassadors were among 52 US national security experts who signed a letter released on Monday urging Trump's administration not to jeopardise the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Supporters of the deal insist that strong international monitoring will prevent Iran from developing nuclear bombs. Iran has denied that it is seeking nuclear weapons.