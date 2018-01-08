Jerusalem should be the shared capital of both "Israeli and Palestinian states," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday, following a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki.

"I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the UK’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem," Johnson said.

"It should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states."

“The UK-Palestinian relationship is strong and long-standing and it was a pleasure to meet Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki to discuss our shared desire to strengthen it further," he added.

UK's stance on Jerusalem